A new Reuters/Ipsos poll published Wednesday evening found that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that former President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement is “threatening America’s democratic foundations.”

The two-day poll conducted Tuesday and Wednesday found 58 percent of respondents, including 25 percent of Republicans, are concerned by the MAGA movement’s impact on American democracy.

The poll was conducted days after President Joe Biden’s September 1st speech calling out what he sees as extremism in the MAGA base.

Biden’s remarks whipped up a firestorm of criticism on the right and were also maligned by mainstream media for the presence of U.S. Marines behind Biden while making a speech seen by many as political.

The poll found that 59 percent of respondents believe “Biden’s speech will further divide the country, though just about half of respondents said they didn’t watch or follow the speech at all,” noted the Reuters summary.

The Biden White House defended the speech. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared the speech more focused on policy and argued, “Standing up for democracy is not political. Denouncing political violence is not political.”

“The Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 60% of Republicans don’t think Trump’s MAGA movement represents the majority of the party,” noted the poll’s summary, adding:

Biden’s own approval ratings remain low, despite a string of recent legislative achievements. Just 39% percent of respondents said they approve of Biden’s job performance as president, a level not far above the lowest levels Trump had during his presidency.

The poll was conducted online among 1,003 U.S. adults, which included 411 Democrats and 397 Republicans. The poll had a 4 percent margin of error.

