comScore

Two WNBA Teams Walk Off Opening Game Court Together During National Anthem in Solidarity With Black Lives Matter Protests

By Zachary PetrizzoJul 25th, 2020, 3:58 pm

ESPN via Twitter

Two competing WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association) teams walked off the court Saturday during the national anthem at their season-opening game in support of the continued Black Lives Matter protests nation-wide following the death of George Floyd.

Both teams, the Seattle Storm and the New York Liberty, could be seen wearing Black Lives Matter warm-up gear while the ESPN announcer declared the walk-out was apart of the continued “social justice initiative” the league is fostering.

Prior to the joint walk-out, the teams also shared in a moment of silence in memory of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was killed by also killed by police.

Watch above, via ESPN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: