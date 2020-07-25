Two WNBA Teams Walk Off Opening Game Court Together During National Anthem in Solidarity With Black Lives Matter Protests

Two competing WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association) teams walked off the court Saturday during the national anthem at their season-opening game in support of the continued Black Lives Matter protests nation-wide following the death of George Floyd.

Both teams, the Seattle Storm and the New York Liberty, could be seen wearing Black Lives Matter warm-up gear while the ESPN announcer declared the walk-out was apart of the continued “social justice initiative” the league is fostering.

As the national anthem was played, the @nyliberty and @seattlestorm walked off the floor as part of the social justice initiative. pic.twitter.com/VihH5X3Yzh — ESPN (@espn) July 25, 2020

Prior to the joint walk-out, the teams also shared in a moment of silence in memory of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was killed by also killed by police.

“We will say her name.” The @nyliberty and @seattlestorm participated in a powerful moment of recognition for Breonna Taylor ahead of Saturday’s game. pic.twitter.com/ZrRYWqV7nl — ESPN (@espn) July 25, 2020

Watch above, via ESPN.

