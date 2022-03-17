Tyson 2.0 CEO Takes Weed Edible Mid-Interview to Promote New Product ‘Mike Bites’ – Which Are Shaped Like an Ear

Tyson 2.0 CEO Adam Wilks took a marijuana-infused edible during an interview on Yahoo Finance Wednesday to promote their new ear-shaped gummies called ‘Mike Bites’.

The idea came from the infamous incident in 1997 when Tyson took a chunk out of Evander Holyfield’s ear during their second fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. It is unclear at this time if Holyfield is sharing some of the profits, but the Tyson 2.0 CEO was asked about it prior to ingesting the edible.

Wilks held up the ear-shaped treat to the camera before being asked, “What does Evander Holyfield think of the idea?” To which he replied, “That’s a great question, they’re ‘Holy-Ears’ as Mike (Tyson) has stated,” before popping it in his mouth.

The entrepreneur was joined by co-founder Chad Bronstein to discuss the product line that launched this week and did answer the moderator’s previous question.

“Mike and Evander have a good relationship and I think let bygones be bygones,” Bronstein said. “We’re reaching out to Evander and we hope it’ll be a positive response. But again I know Mike and Evander have a positive relationship now and it’s pretty amazing that you can poke fun at something and I think there will be mutual respect there.”

‘Mike Bites’ went live in select stores across California, Colorado, and Nevada Tuesday and sold out in less than a day, according to Wilks’ instagram.

Tyson first got into the marijuana business in 2018 when he opened a 40-acre weed farm in California City, California.

