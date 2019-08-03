A U.S. Army specialist shopping at Foot Locker said he carried children — which he spotted running without their parents — to safety as a gunman opened fire at a mall in El Paso, Texas on Saturday.

CNN spoke to Glendon Oakley, a witness of the shooting at Cielo Vista Mall that left at least 19 dead and scores more wounded, about the scene. Oakley, who described himself as a member of the military with a license to carry, told CNN that while he was shopping at the mall a boy told him there was an active shooter. Soon after, Oakley heard gunshots.

“I saw a whole bunch of kids just running around without their parents,” Oakley said. “I’m just thinking about the kids, so I pick up as many as possible and carry them with me, and another guy does as well.”

Oakley paused: “I’m sorry I’m shaking up I can’t think. I just hope the kids make it safe.”

The kids were “running around crying,” Oakley continued, adding he thought about what he would do if they were his own children.

Watch above, via CNN.

