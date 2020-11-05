comScore
Not Going Away

U.S. Breaks New Record in Daily Coronavirus Cases For Second Day in a Row, Topping 118,000 New Infections

By Josh FeldmanNov 5th, 2020, 11:12 pm

Public domain image by Alachua County, Florida.

The United States has reached yet another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic — with the number of daily cases coming very close to 120,000, following another milestone this week where it passed 100,000 daily cases.

Per CNN, upwards of 118,000 new cases were reported Thursday, along with close to 1,200 reported deaths.

A number of states are still reporting record high case numbers, and hospitalizations are up as well.

Recently Dr. Anthony Fauci warned about how poorly positioned the U.S. is as the pandemic surges in a number of states, and the White House response to his interview was to attack their own health expert and accuse him of being part of “The Swamp.”

Additionally, there was reporting that Dr. Deborah Birx has been sounding the alarm internally about the need for more aggressive action on the pandemic.

President Donald Trump — who falsely insisted in the final leg of his campaign that the U.S. is “rounding the turn” — repeatedly complained about the media covering the global coronavirus pandemic so much and predicted that after November 4th, the press would stop covering it so much.

Earlier Thursday, in his brief address on the vote-counting, Joe Biden began his remarks referencing the briefing he and Kamala Harris received on the coronavirus pandemic. He said, “We’re reminded again of the severity of this pandemic. Cases are on the rise nationwide and we’re nearing 240,000 deaths due to covid. And our hearts go out to each and every family that has lost a loved one to this terrible disease.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: