U.S. Colleges Warn Against Discrimination Toward Foreign Nationals With Coronavirus Spreading

U.S. colleges and universities are beginning to warn their students against discrimination towards foreign nationals in light of the deadly coronavirus spreading — with fear of the outbreak hitting a campus.

The warning of inclusivity has been heard from institutions coast to coast from California to Washington. From professors to Asian student groups and administrators – an effort has been made to stamp out discrimination based on race over the deadly virus, which grew out of Wuhan, China.

In an article published on UC Berkley’s website, a fiery warning was given that the coronavirus has stirred up “anti-Asian xenophobia” while adding a history of ways the minority group has been previously discriminated against.

“This anti-Asian xenophobia has a history rooted in decades of discriminatory and biased American public health and immigration policies that have targeted and continue to target immigrants from Asia because of the perceived threats they pose to America’s dominance domestically and abroad,” stated the article, penned by Ivan Natividad.

Over at the University of Southern California, an Asian-led college organization and student government leaders are teaming up to condemn “the discrimination toward Asian and Asian American students that has risen in response to the coronavirus scare.”

Students and educators haven’t been the only ones calling to attention the “discrimination” as university officials have also sent out blistering emails urging for “tolerance.”

Outside of Washington D.C., George Mason University warned their students against jumping to conclusions and adding a desperate plea for “respect and tolerance.”

“Mason is an incredibly diverse institution, and as such, we have students, faculty, and staff from all over the world. As always, we encourage everyone to treat others with dignity and respect and to not ostracize specific communities based on unconfirmed reports or suspicion of illness,” the email stated, which was obtained by Mediaite.

The virus, which was first discovered in Wuhan, China now has spread worldwide with more than 64,000 cases diagnosed across the world – with the death toll hitting over 1,383 people.

