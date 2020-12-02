The United States now has over 100,000 people hospitalized with the coronavirus for the first time during this pandemic.

The latest numbers from the Covid Tracking Project are grim — and expected to get worse in the next few weeks — with daily cases reaching very close to 200,000 and over 2000 new deaths.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.4 million tests, 196k cases, and 2,733 deaths. There are 100,226 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the US —the first time hospitalizations have exceeded 100k. pic.twitter.com/8QSKujBGao — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 3, 2020

Deaths in a single day are at their highest since early May.

Today's COVID-19 death count is the second highest on record after May 7th. It is also the first time deaths have exceed 5k in a 2-day period. pic.twitter.com/2Ej14q2lpG — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 3, 2020

Public health officials are imploring Americans to keep following guidelines, while some prominent Democratic politicians are coming under fire for flouting the guidelines they have pushed.

A CDC advisory group officially voted this week that the first doses should go to frontline health care workers and the residents and staff at nursing homes.

