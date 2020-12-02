comScore

U.S. Covid Hospitalizations Mark a Record High of Over 100,000 as Daily Cases Reach Almost 200,000

By Josh FeldmanDec 2nd, 2020, 9:51 pm

The United States now has over 100,000 people hospitalized with the coronavirus for the first time during this pandemic.

The latest numbers from the Covid Tracking Project are grim — and expected to get worse in the next few weeks — with daily cases reaching very close to 200,000 and over 2000 new deaths.

Deaths in a single day are at their highest since early May.

Public health officials are imploring Americans to keep following guidelines, while some prominent Democratic politicians are coming under fire for flouting the guidelines they have pushed.

A CDC advisory group officially voted this week that the first doses should go to frontline health care workers and the residents and staff at nursing homes.

