The United States hit a sobering milestone on Wednesday, surpassing 100,000 new daily cases of Covid-19.

According to the data being tracked by Johns Hopkins University, 102,831 new cases were recorded on Wednesday. This was the highest one-day increase since the pandemic began earlier this year. The latest figures include 1,097 more deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday as well, out of a total of 6,004 deaths in the last week.

This daily figure is part of a recent surge in cases, with more than 600,000 new cases in a week being reported for the first time. Health experts are concerned about continued increases in infections as the weather gets colder.

Currently, the U.S. has reported 9.48 million Covid-19 cases and more than 233,000 deaths.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]