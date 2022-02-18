President Joe Biden delivered remarks from the White House on Friday in which he said he believes that Vladimir Putin has “decided” to invade Ukraine and warned that Russia will “pay a steep price” if they choose war.

Biden began by praising the Ukrainian leadership for not taking the bait this week and allowing Russia to goad them into war.

“Russia state media continues to make phony allegations of a genocide taking place in the Donbas. Push fabricated claims warning and Ukraine’s attack on Russia without any evidence,” Biden said.

“Just what Ukraine is thinking of doing, attacking Russia,” Biden added sarcastically. “All of these moves are consistent with the playbook the Russians have used before. To set up a false justification to act against Ukraine. This is also in line with the pretext scenarios that the United States and our allies and partners have been warning about for weeks.”

“They refused to allow the Russians to bait them into war,” Biden added.

The president then explained the potential timeline for an attack.

“We have reason to believe the Russian forces are planning to and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week. The coming days,” a warning Biden has offered before. “We believe that they will target Ukraine’s capital of Kiev, a city of 2.8 million innocent people.”

“Make no mistake. If Russian pursues its plans, it will be responsible for the catastrophic and needless war of choice,” Biden warned.

“We also will not send troops in to fight in Ukraine,” Biden then clarified, before discussing measures the U.S. is taking to strengthen Ukraine.

“This past year, the United States provided a record amount of security assistance to Ukraine to bolster its defenses. 650 million from Javelin missiles to ammunition. We previously provided $500 million in economic support for Ukraine. Earlier this week, why a downed a sovereign loan guarantee of up to $1 billion to strengthen Ukraine’s economic resilience,” Biden explained.

“The bottom line is this. The United States and our allies and partners will support the Ukrainian people.”

“The west is united and resolved. We’re ready to impose severe sanctions on Russia if it further invades Ukraine. But I say again, Russia can still choose diplomacy,” Biden concluded.

Biden took questions after the speech. “As of this moment, I am convinced he’s made the decision, we have reason to believe that,” Biden said when asked if Putin has made the decision yet to invade.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

