Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN), who represents Indiana’s 5th congressional district and immigrated from Ukraine, gave an emotional speech during a House Republican press conference on Tuesday and strongly denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This is not a war,” Spartz began, clearly angry and frustrated. “This is genocide of the Ukrainian people by a crazy man who cannot get over that Ukrainian people do not want socialism, Soviet Union communism, they want to be with the United States of America.”

Spartz, who was a founding member of her local Tea Party chapter, continued, “I will tell you a personal story. My grandma, she is 95.” Spartz continued discussing the Russian invasion of her grandmother’s city, saying, “They are bombing civilians non-stop.”

“Day and night, the whole city,” Spartz continued, retelling a story that her grandmother’s daughter told her about what happened in the village she lives in.

“Her daughter told her, they came into village with a heavy machine gun, killed almost every person in that village and whatever people who were left, women and children, they forced them to walk in front of tanks as a human shield,” Spartz said, fighting back tears as she spoke.

“They are killing women and children, they do do the bombs, vacuum bombs, carpet bombs,” she continued. “They are using illegal weapons, they now have special groups trying to kill women and children trying to escape to western Ukraine.”

“They are leveling the cities to the ground, destroying the people, they are slaughtering them like they are animals. They are killing the people,” she continued.

“It is not a war, it’s a genocide because we have a crazy man who believes he has the whole world hostage and we have a president that talks about, talks about, and doesn’t do things,” Spartz declared.

She then asked when will President Joe Biden do more, “When millions have died, then he is going to do more.”

Watch the full clip above via CSPAN

