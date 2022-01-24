A source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has assured Americans they are safe in the country and claimed that its capital, despite staring down a potential foreign invasion, is still safer than Los Angeles.

Ukraine of course appears to be in the crosshairs of Moscow as there are a reported 127,000 troops are amassed along its border. It remains unclear if the tense situation will result in bloodshed, but many are afraid war is on the horizon.

As Axios reported, American diplomats will leave Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, this week following a recommendation from the U.S. State Department.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily briefing on Monday that Americans in the city must leave now, as a mass evacuation such as that seen in Kabul last summer is not on the table.

State Department spokesman John Kirby also expressed the severity of the situation in a press conference Monday afternoon, in which he told reporters that thousands of U.S. troops are on high alert.

But despite the potential that Russian boots might very soon be marching across sovereign Ukrainian soil, someone close to Zelensky says that all is well.

Buzzfeed News reported Monday that Ukrainian government officials are perturbed by the recommendation that Americans leave their posts.

Christopher Miller, writing for Buzzfeed, reported:

The Ukrainians, however, have been more cautious in their assessment of the situation, with current and former national security and defense officials saying they don’t recognize Russia’s latest military buildup as anything out of the ordinary. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “does not think there’s any remotely imminent threat to Kyiv” at the moment, a source close to the president told BuzzFeed News on Monday, reacting to the partial US withdrawal.

A source reportedly close to Zelensky took a shot at L.A. when criticizing the U.S. government.

The person stated, “The fact that the US was the first one to announce this [withdrawal] is extremely disappointing and quite frankly these Americans are safer in Kyiv than they are in Los Angeles … or any other crime-ridden city in the US.”

“On the one hand, [Washington tells Ukraine] how we should democratize. We stand with you. It’s your right to determine to join the West. We will stand with you against Russian aggression,” the person added. “Then Russia turns up the temperature and they’re the first to leave.”

