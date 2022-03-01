Ukrainian journalist Daria Kaleniuk broke down as she questioned Boris Johnson over Britain’s plans to help her country survive Russia’s attempts to take over her country. The stunning moment came as the UK Prime Minister took questions during a press conference in Warsaw, Poland Tuesday afternoon.

Kaleniuk, representing the Anti-Corruption Centre, told Johnson that several of her colleagues remain in Ukraine and are growing afraid Russian troops will “shoot them.” She then echoed comments from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and called on the UK and its NATO allies to impose a no-fly zone over her country to prevent Russia’s air force from conducting further strikes or encircling the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Express UK transcribed the confrontation:

Kyiv has been heavily targeted by bombing since the invasion began on Thursday last week.

Ms Kaleniuk said: “Most of my family, most of my team members are still in Ukraine, in Kyiv, in Lviv.

“A woman from my team is now Berezivka and she’s there with two kids.

“The Russian military is over there and she’s so much afraid that she will be shot. Kharkiv, the city were I was studying, was bombed today.

“You’re talking about the stoicism of the Ukrainian people but Ukrainian women and children are in deep fear because of bombs and missiles coming from the sky.”

She continued: “The Ukrainian people are desperately asking for the West to protect our Sky.

“We’re asking for a no-fly zone, we’re told it will trigger World War 3. But is the alternative, Mr Prime Minister?

“Observe our children protecting NATO from missiles and bombs instead of playing? What’s the alternative to the no-fly zone?

Ms Kaleniuk added: “Britain guaranteed our security under the Budapest memorandum, so you’re coming to Poland, not to Kyiv.

“You’re not coming to Lviv because you’re afraid, because NATO is not willing to defend. Because NATO is afraid of World War 3 but it’s already started.

“And these are Ukrainian children there taking the hit.”