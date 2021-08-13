UN Secretary-General: ‘Afghanistan Is Spinning Out of Control’

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres delivered a speech Friday saying that Afghanistan “is spinning out of control.”

The Taliban has been taking control of more cities in Afghanistan, and the United States is sending troops to Kabul to help evacuate U.S. Embassy staff. American negotiators have reportedly asked the Taliban to spare the embassy.

“Afghanistan is in the throes of yet another chaotic and desperate chapter, an incredible tragedy for its long-suffering people,” Guterres said. “Afghanistan is spinning out of control.”

He talked about the stark numbers of people killed and injured in attacks against civilians, and said over 200,000 people “have been forced to flee from their homes.”

Guterres said it’s “particularly horrifying and heartbreaking” to see reports of women in Afghanistan having their rights “ripped away from them.”

He called on the Taliban to “immediately halt the offensive and to negotiate in good faith in the interest of Afghanistan and its people.”

