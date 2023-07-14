‘Unalloyed Racism’: Charlie Kirk Blasted For Rant About Michelle Obama And Other Black Women Stealing ‘A White Person’s Spot’

Podcaster Charlie Kirk set Twitter a blaze after a clip of him ranting about affirmative action went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Posted by Patriot Takes on Twitter Friday morning, the racially-charged screed centered on successful Black women, who in Kirk’s eyes, took spots away from White people.

“Three weeks ago — if we would’ve said that Joy Reid, and Michelle Obama, and Sheila Jackson Lee, and Ketanji Brown Jackson were affirmative action picks, we would’ve been called the racist. But now they’re coming out and they’re saying it for us. They’re coming out and they’re saying, ‘I’m only here because of affirmative action.’ Yeah. We know you do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously,” Kirk said. “You had to go steal a white person’s slot to go be taken somewhat seriously.”

Kirk played a clip of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) saying that she’s “a clear recipient of affirmative action, and particularly in higher education. I may have been admitted on affirmative action, both in terms of being a woman and a woman of color, but I can declare that I did not graduate on affirmative action.”

“It’s very obvious to us that you were not smart enough to be able to get in on your own,” Kirk said. “I couldn’t make it on my own, so I needed to take opportunities from someone more deserving.”

“They’re so narcissistic. They think this is persuasive. They think we’re like, ‘Oh, of course. That’s why we need affirmative action because you have impressed us with your brilliance,'” he added.

These comments predictably had Twitter up in arms, with some even pointing out that Kirk himself has no college degree, unlike the list of women he bashed.

Not for nothing, but Kirk flunked out of Community College, so there's that. — Machine Pun Kelly Redux (@backell) July 14, 2023

Charlie Kirk once again shows his true colors and I want to address it. He just made the claim that Joy Reid, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Shiela Jackson Lee and Michelle Obama “don’t have the brain processing power” to be taken really seriously. He then said, that they “had to go… pic.twitter.com/rE1p7AAlgc — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 14, 2023

Charlie Kirk is a mediocre white guy who dropped out of junior college in Illinois and built his career by promoting racist ideas like this about Black people. Joy Reid, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Michelle Obama all graduated from Harvard. Sheila Jackson Lee graduated from Yale. https://t.co/csBR4PMMc1 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 14, 2023

Charlie Kirk says some prominent black women are low IQ, got where they are due to affirmative action, and at the expense of smarter whites. Unthinkable from a normie conservative ten years ago. Wokeness has led to a real reaction. pic.twitter.com/GPrSm9LmUq — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) July 14, 2023

Watch above via The Charlie Kirk Show.

