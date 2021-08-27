Unclassified Summary of Inconclusive Covid Origins Report Released: China ‘Continues to Hinder the Global Investigation’

Unclassified “key takeaways” from the U.S. intelligence community on the origins of Covid-19 were released publicly on Friday.

President Joe Biden received the classified report just days ago, and it does not give a definitive answer to whether the virus originated in a lab or was a result of animal-to-human transmission.

The summary Friday gives some detail breaking down intel community assessments, where there is difference of opinion on which theory is likelier:

Four IC elements and the National Intelligence Council assess with low confidence that the initial SARS-CoV-2 infection was most likely caused by natural exposure to an animal infected with it or a close progenitor virus—a virus that probably would be more than 99 percent similar to SARS-CoV-2. These analysts give weight to China’s officials’ lack of foreknowledge, the numerous vectors for natural exposure, and other factors. One IC element assesses with moderate confidence that the first human infection with SARS-CoV-2 most likely was the result of a laboratory-associated incident, probably involving experimentation, animal handling, or sampling by the Wuhan Institute of Virology. These analysts give weight to the inherently risky nature of work on coronaviruses.

The report says China’s officials “did not have foreknowledge of the virus” before the first outbreak, but it does say there has been a lack of cooperation from the Chinese government.

China’s cooperation most likely would be needed to reach a conclusive assessment of the origins of COVID-19. Beijing, however, continues to hinder the global investigation, resist sharing information and blame other countries, including the United States. These actions reflect, in part, China’s government’s own uncertainty about where an investigation could lead as well as its frustration the international community is using the issue to exert political pressure on China.

Ultimately, at this point the U.S. intel community “remains divided.”

You can read the full unclassified summary here.

