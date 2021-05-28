‘Unconscionable’: Manchin Says Republicans Voting Against 1/6 Commission ‘A Betrayal of the Oath We Each Take’

Senator Joe Manchin (D- WV) put out a video statement Friday slamming Senate Republicans for blocking the 1/6 commission.

Manchin was questioned Thursday about his opposition to killing the filibuster, given the GOP opposition to the commission, and he said, “I’m not ready to destroy our government.”

In the end, not enough Republicans voted to proceed on the commission Friday, and Manchin put out a statement saying, “Choosing to put politics and political elections above the health of our democracy is unconscionable. And the betrayal of the oath we each take is something they will have to live with.”

“This was our chance to have a bipartisan commission that would allow for an impartial investigation into the events of that horrific day, so that we are better able to prevent another attack on our nation,” Manchin said.

Choosing to put politics and political elections above the health of our Democracy is unconscionable. And the betrayal of the oath we each take is something they will have to live with. My statement on the January 6th Commission vote: pic.twitter.com/tlPme9LMIo — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) May 28, 2021

“To the brave Capitol police officers who risk their lives every single day to keep us safe, the Capitol and congressional staff that work around the clock to keep Congress running, even the reporters who work hard to deliver congressional news to the American people, and every American who watched in horror as our Capitol was attacked on January the 6th,” Manchin continued, “you deserve better. And I am sorry that my Republican colleagues and friends let political fear prevent them from doing what they know in their hearts to be right.”

