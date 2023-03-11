‘Underestimate Donald at Our Peril!’ Trump-Hating Mary Trump Still Thinks ‘Almost a Certainty’ He Will Win

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump said it’s “almost a certainty” that former President Donald Trump, will win the GOP primary, and that opponents underestimate her uncle at their peril.

Ms. Trump — a strident Trump critic and host of The Mary Trump Show podcast — recently gave a pair of interviews to Australian morning shows in advance of her June tour to the region. In one interview with 7News Australia, she said “we underestimate Donald at our peril because he has a very, very solid base of support that I don’t think anybody in the Republican Party can dent.”

And in an interview with Michael Rowland of ABC Australia, she said his victory is all but certain:

MICHAEL ROWLAND: As things stand in March 2023. And you’re a close observer of US politics. Do you believe it’s more likely than not that Donald Trump once again secures the Republican nomination for president? MARY TRUMP: Unfortunately, Michael, I think it’s almost a certainty at this point. And that, to me, is proof of how little we’ve progressed in the last seven years. If anything, I think we’ve, we’ve gone backwards. The fact that a person who is under numerous investigations, both civil and criminal, who perpetuated a big lie about the security and veracity of the last presidential election and somebody who incited an insurrection against his own government to be eligible to run for president again is a pretty severe indictment, I think, of the American political system in general. And the Republican Party in particular. MICHAEL ROWLAND: He’s facing a number of lawsuits. How likely is it now that he’s a declared presidential candidate, Mary, that the various authorities, if they have a strong enough case, will actually pursue criminal indictments against your uncle? MARY TRUMP: Well, we are running out of time, unfortunately, but we’re still over a year and a half out. So we have to remember these investigations. Many of these investigations have been going on for a long time and they should be coming close to indictments. And if that doesn’t happen, then that is yet another failure of the American system, in this case of the justice system.

Watch above via ABC Australia.

