Unintentionally Hilarious Love Scene From James Woods’ Rudy Giuliani Movie Goes Viral, Here’s How to Watch the Whole Thing

By Tommy ChristopherNov 28th, 2020, 10:31 am

A love scene from the James Woods-starring biopic Rudy: The Rudy Giuliani Story has gone viral this week, thanks in part to the star-making laughter of the Twitter user who posted the clip.

The scene features Woods as Rudy Giuliani and Penelope Ann Miller as journalist and future Rudy wife Donna Hanover taking a moonlit stroll along the beach while intoning cringeworthy dialogue.

Film and TV producer Marie Bardi filmed the clip by pointing her phone at the TV, which meant she could be heard completely losing it in the closing seconds of the scene — an enhancement that added to her tweet’s virality.

If you’re looking for a way to kill an hour and a half this Thanksgiving weekend, and maybe uncover another nugget of comic gold, Rudy: The Rudy Giuliani Story is available on Amazon Prime, free to members.

