Unintentionally Hilarious Love Scene From James Woods’ Rudy Giuliani Movie Goes Viral, Here’s How to Watch the Whole Thing

A love scene from the James Woods-starring biopic Rudy: The Rudy Giuliani Story has gone viral this week, thanks in part to the star-making laughter of the Twitter user who posted the clip.

The scene features Woods as Rudy Giuliani and Penelope Ann Miller as journalist and future Rudy wife Donna Hanover taking a moonlit stroll along the beach while intoning cringeworthy dialogue.

Film and TV producer Marie Bardi filmed the clip by pointing her phone at the TV, which meant she could be heard completely losing it in the closing seconds of the scene — an enhancement that added to her tweet’s virality.

This romantic moonlit scene in RUDY: THE RUDY GIULIANI STORY absolutely murdered me. I am dead. pic.twitter.com/eRZuxM0iMI — Marie Bardi (@mariebardi) November 24, 2020

It’s the accidental laugh track that killed me. https://t.co/MuKA7v420Z — Dennis DiClaudio (@dennisdiclaudio) November 25, 2020

I’d like to go back to a time when I didn’t know this existed—to a simpler time. To a better time. To a time of innocence and joy. To about 30 seconds ago https://t.co/MpXfOgN7LU — 🍁Imani Gandied Yams🍁 (@AngryBlackLady) November 24, 2020

Here’s better, slightly longer video of this hilarious scene, but I kept @mariebardi‘s laughter in because it’s the best part😂💀⚰️🪦 https://t.co/qFhnulRdlY pic.twitter.com/r5qcU0BdXg — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) November 24, 2020

You’re my hero. This is what I needed today. Your laugh is everything. ☺ ♥ — Rob Gorski (@theautismdad) November 24, 2020

If you’re looking for a way to kill an hour and a half this Thanksgiving weekend, and maybe uncover another nugget of comic gold, Rudy: The Rudy Giuliani Story is available on Amazon Prime, free to members.

