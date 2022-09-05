University of Texas QB’s Car Towed by Campus Police During Blowout Win in His Debut

Quinn Ewers, an Ohio State transfer who started his first game for the Texas Longhorns Saturday, said his car was towed away during the game.

Ewers put up decent numbers during the season opener against the University of Louisiana Monroe. He went 16/24 with 225 passing yards, and put up two touchdowns against one interception.

Ewers, 19, was pulled in garbage time as the Longhorns easily defeated the Warhawks 52-10 to start coach Steve Sarkisian’s second year.

While Texas was throttling its inferior Sun Belt Conference opponent in route to a 1-0 record, Ewers said his car was towed.

He did not explain why, or what he was driving.

How’d I get towed during the game🤣 — Quinn Ewers (@QuinnEwers) September 4, 2022

According to 247Sports, Ewers drives a burnt orange Aston Martin.

Quinn Ewers looks like he’s gonna be hitting the Austin streets in a new Aston Martin 👀 @Horns247 (📸 xavier.worthy/IG) ✍️ https://t.co/rxzepzPGzG pic.twitter.com/Too2xcnDEb — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 8, 2022

In the NIL era, UT campus cops sent a strong message: mullet-wearing former five-star high school quarterbacks must abide by the same parking rules as other students.

Hopefully the quarterback finds a way to comply with campus police parking enforcement rules before Saturday, when Texas faces Alabama at home.

Alabama is fresh off a 55-10 drubbing of Utah State, and has an 81.8% chance to beat Texas on its home turf, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor. One early line shows the Crimson Tide are 20-point favorites.

With a strong possibility Ewers might not fare as well in his second start with Texas, he could need a way out quickly on Saturday afternoon. A home less at UT is not the best time to play “Dude, where’s my car?”

That game kicks off at 11 a.m. CT Saturday.

