‘Unpredictable and Likely Disastrous’: Ilhan Omar Slams US Military Aid to Ukraine

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) slammed U.S. military assistance to Ukraine on Tuesday as “unpredictable and likely disastrous” amid the Russian military invasion.

“The consequences of flooding Ukraine with billion dollars in [U.S.] weapons, likely not limited to just military-specific equipment but also including small arms + ammo, are unpredictable & likely disastrous,” she tweeted. “[Especially] when they are given to paramilitary groups w/out accountability.”

The United States has given at least $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine in the past year, according to the Biden administration. Congress is looking to approve as much as $12 billion in military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Omar’s tweet isn’t the first time she has expressed opposition to the United States giving military aid to Ukraine.

“The consequences of flooding Ukraine with half a billion dollars in American weapons, likely not limited to just military-specific equipment but also including small arms and ammo, are unpredictable and likely disastrous,” she said in a statement last month.

