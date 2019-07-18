Unredacted Michael Cohen Docs Reveal Pre-Election Calls With Trump Over Stormy Daniels Payment

Newly-released search warrant documents on former Trump fixer Michael Cohen reveal phone calls with then-candidate Donald Trump and others discussing preventing porn actress Stormy Daniels from going public with her alleged affair with Trump.

On Thursday morning, following a Wednesday order by Judge William Pauley, the unredacted versions of previously published documents were released, and they revealed, among other things, calls between Trump, Cohen, and Hope Hicks which the FBI says were for the purpose of keeping Daniels from going public.

The now-unredacted documents, under the heading “illegal campaign contribution scheme,” reveal that according to the FBI, Cohen exchanged a series of calls, text messages, and emails with Stormy Daniels’ then-attorney, executives from The National Enquirer publisher American Media David Pecker and Dylan Howard, as well as Trump and Hicks.

The FBI agent writing the warrant application wrote that “based on the timing of these calls and the content of the text mess and emails, I believe some of these communications concerned the need to prevent Clifford [Stormy Daniels] from going public.”

Watch MSNBC’s report on the release above.

