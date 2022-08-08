CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp argued that after the weekend event in Dallas, Texas it is evident that former President Donald Trump has an unpenetrable grip on the Republican Party.

Although Trump has yet to announce his run for office in 2024, he has hinted at a campaign in the works, telling podcast host Clay Travis last month that it would be very difficult for him not to run and that he has already made up his mind.

During CPAC, Trump dominated a 2024 straw poll, indicating that he remains the Republican Party’s first choice for the presidential nominee. Trump came in first with an overwhelming 69 percent with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) coming in a distant second with 24 percent. While neither Trump nor DeSantis has officially announced their intentions to run for president in 2024, rumors have been circulating that both are gearing up to campaign.

During an interview with Fox News digital, Schlapp claimed that the former President “rekindled this idea that the Republican Party is the place for opportunity for people of color,” arguing that because of that “it is an unshakable bond.”

“I think it’s interesting like how many straw polls at CPACs in a row that we had where it demonstrates that,” noted Schlapp, pointing to the results of the most recent CPAC straw poll that had Trump crushing the competition.

Schlapp then added that people are confused about whether or not Trump is the leader of the party, answering his own question by saying ” I think he will be till he takes his last breath because of everything he did.”

During the 2020 presidential election, Schlapp was a loyal supporter of Trump, going as far as to tout election fraud conspiracy theories. Schlapp claimed that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris “van” swapped out ballots at a polling location, including no evidence to confirm the bonkers theory.

