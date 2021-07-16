US Covid Response Coordinator: One in Five New Infections Occurring in Florida

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said Friday that one in five new infections in the United States are in Florida alone.

Speaking during a White House briefing, Zients noted the U.S. has “come a long way in our fight against this virus” thanks to the vaccination of more than 160 million Americans.

Now, Zients said, Covid-19 is a virus that “threatens predominantly unvaccinated people.” He warned of an increase in cases in the coming weeks, “concentrated in communities with lower vaccination rates”, as the Delta variant spreads through the United States.

Zients said the cases are acutely concentrated in several states with low vaccination rates.

“Just four states accounted for more than 40% of all cases in the past week, with one in five of all cases occurring in Florida alone,” he said.

Here’s the good news: “Because we have so many people fully vaccinated, including about 80% of seniors, those who are most vulnerable, those over 65 years of age, we will likely see smaller increases of hospitalizations, similar to the Israel and UK experience.”

Watch above, via Spectrum News 1.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com