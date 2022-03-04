US Embassy in Ukraine Calls Russian Attack of Nuclear Plant a ‘War Crime’

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine denounced the Russian attack on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine as a “war crime” on Thursday.

“It is a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant. Putin’s shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further,” tweeted the embassy on Friday.

The fire at one of the buildings at the Zaporizhzhia plant has reportedly been extinguished and no radioactivity has been unleashed. However, Russia has reportedly captured the site.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed the attack as “nuclear terrorism.”

“Europe must wake up now,” he said. “The largest nuclear station in Europe is on fire. Right now Russian tanks are shelling nuclear units. These are the tanks that have thermal vision, so they know where they are shelling. They prepared for it.”

Zelensky accused Russia, which he called a “terrorist state,” as having “resorted to nuclear terror.”

On CNN, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the Department of Energy’s “assessment is that there hasn’t been any radioactive leakage and that the levels are where they need to be.”

