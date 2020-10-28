The U.S. Air Force scrambled a F-16 fighter jet to intercept a small aircraft that had entered restricted airspace over President Donald Trump’s rally in Bullhead City, Arizona on Wednesday afternoon.

According to CNN, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) sent the jet to investigate the airspace violation at approximately 2:00 p.m. local time. The plane had failed to communicate with air traffic control when it flew into the temporary bubble set up around the president’s rally.

“The violating aircraft was non-responsive to initial intercept procedures, but established radio communications after NORAD aircraft deployed signal flares,” NORAD spokesman John Cornello told CNN. “The violating aircraft was escorted out of the restricted area by the NORAD aircraft without further incident.”

Though the unidentified aircraft could not be seen from the rally, the president could observe the intercepting jet screaming overhead, telling rallygoers that its firing off of the flares was a “little display” in his honor. CNN reporters noted that Secret Service agents had closed up their cordon around the president during the incident, but did not appear on stage.

