Utah’s GOP Governor Pledges to Veto Bill Banning Transgender Student-Athletes From Sports: ‘I Don’t Want to Make Things Harder for Them’

Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Friday that he plans to veto legislation that would ban transgender student-athletes from competing in girls sports.

The last-minute legislation passed the state House and Senate on Friday with the aim of prohibiting “biological males” from girls leagues, according to the Associated Press.

Several lawmakers indicated support for the bill, whose language was made public late Friday after lawmakers adjourned the legislative session.

“Even in the equine industry, they don’t run fillies against colts,” state Sen. David Hinkins, R-Orangeville, said.

Cox pledged to veto the legislation when it hits his desk, offering a message of support to the transgender community.

“Anyone that’s interacted with the transgender community understands how amazing they are and how difficult it can be for them,” Cox told the Salt Lake Tribune. “I don’t want to make things harder for them than they have to be.”

He added that he did not understand why lawmakers wanted to spend taxpayer dollars on the ban and subject Utah to lawsuits.

He separately offered a message to the athletes the legislation could have impacted, saying: “I just want them to know that it’s gonna be okay. We’re gonna work through this.”

Some lawmakers had been working toward a middle ground between conservatives who sought to ban transgender girls from competing outright.

An earlier version of this year’s bill would have required transgender athletes’ requests to be evaluated by a state-appointed commission, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. However, that bill came under fire from both conservatives and LGBTQ rights advocates.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com