‘Utterly Shattered’: Twitter Mourns for Ray Liotta After Goodfellas Actor Dies at Age 67
The Twitterverse experienced an outpouring of grief on Thursday over the passing of acclaimed actor Ray Liotta.
Liotta’s publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed to news sources that he died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the upcoming film: Dangerous Waters. No foul play is suspected in connection with his death.
Liotta was a giant in the film industry throughout his 4 decade career, and his stardom was in the middle of a resurgence with his roles in The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story, No Sudden Move, and Apple TV+ series Black Bird. Most famously, however, Liotta is known for the roles of Henry Hill in Goodfellas, Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams, and other prominent parts in Something Wild, Cop Land, and The Rat Pack.
Goodfellas is widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made, and as the public reminisced over Liotta’s role in light of the news, one of the most prominent tributes came from Lorraine Bracco, who played his wife, Karen Hill.
“I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray,” Bracco wrote. “I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”
I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray.
I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta. pic.twitter.com/3gNjJFTAne
— Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) May 26, 2022
Other tributes came pouring in from Liotta’s film colleagues, associates, admirers, and all sectors of the public.
Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear.
— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 26, 2022
I can’t believe Ray Liotta has passed away. He was such a lovely, talented and hilarious person. Working with him was one of the great joys of my career and we made some of my favorite scenes I ever got to be in. A true legend of immense skill and grace.
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 26, 2022
RIP Ray Liotta terrific actor, the original Goodfella, wonderful career, premature death. Condolences to his family. He died doing what he loved, with his boots on, making movies.
— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 26, 2022
That's range.
RIP Ray Liotta (1954-2022). pic.twitter.com/ALlMy2Saal
— Museum of the Moving Image (@MovingImageNYC) May 26, 2022
Nothing better than Ray Liotta as Shoeless Joe
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 26, 2022
I’ll never forget how terrifying #rayliotta was in SOMETHING WILD, the first time I’d seen him. Years later I directed him on FAMILY GUY and he was so sweet, almost shy. A magnificent actor. RIP
— David Zuckerman (@David_Zuckerman) May 26, 2022
RIP Ray Liotta. I feel so lucky to have squared off against this legend in one of his final roles. The scenes we did together were among the all time highlights of my acting career. He was dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious, and generous with his praise for other actors.Too soon pic.twitter.com/FvsV2NNHkw
— Alessandro Nivola (@SandroNivola) May 26, 2022
I try not to do the RIPs but Ray Liotta was truly one of my favorites to watch. He just has this magnetic draw to his performances, which is part of the reason Goddfellas remains tied with Aliens as my favorite film(s) ever made.
This one stung more than usual.
— devon sawa (@DevonESawa) May 26, 2022
when you say The Godfather is somehow better than Goodfellas pic.twitter.com/7SHnUPKPOb
— Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) May 26, 2022
RIP Ray Liotta!! Loved your work ❤️https://t.co/XmoRVn4L3R
— Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 26, 2022
RIP GOODFELLA Ray Liotta. I adored you. I love knowing you all those years ago. 😢
— Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) May 26, 2022
Rest In Peace to the legendary Ray Liotta ❤️
He appeared in both Muppets from Space and Muppets Most Wanted. He was always such a good fella. pic.twitter.com/jseRvR4Hjk
— Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) May 26, 2022
—
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com