‘Utterly Shattered’: Twitter Mourns for Ray Liotta After Goodfellas Actor Dies at Age 67

The Twitterverse experienced an outpouring of grief on Thursday over the passing of acclaimed actor Ray Liotta.

Liotta’s publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed to news sources that he died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the upcoming film: Dangerous Waters. No foul play is suspected in connection with his death.

Liotta was a giant in the film industry throughout his 4 decade career, and his stardom was in the middle of a resurgence with his roles in The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story, No Sudden Move, and Apple TV+ series Black Bird. Most famously, however, Liotta is known for the roles of Henry Hill in Goodfellas, Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams, and other prominent parts in Something Wild, Cop Land, and The Rat Pack.

Goodfellas is widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made, and as the public reminisced over Liotta’s role in light of the news, one of the most prominent tributes came from Lorraine Bracco, who played his wife, Karen Hill.

“I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray,” Bracco wrote. “I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

Other tributes came pouring in from Liotta’s film colleagues, associates, admirers, and all sectors of the public.

