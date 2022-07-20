Uvalde Shooter’s Mother Apologizes to Victim’s Family In Heated Confrontation Where She Told Them ‘You Have No Right to Judge My Son’

The mother of the Uvalde shooting perpetrator was caught in an emotional confrontation with the family of one of the children he killed at Robb Elementary School.

Dallas Morning News reported on a news package from Telemundo about a meeting held between the families of the 19 children and 2 teachers killed in the massacre. It isn’t clear if she was part of the meeting, but Adriana Martinez, the mother of gunman Salvador Ramos, was caught on camera by Telemundo as she was approached by the family of 10-year-old shooting victim Amerie Jo Garza.

Footage shows that the encounter quickly got heated as Garza’s family demanded to know why her son committed his mass murder. This comes after Martinez gave an interview to CNN affiliate Televisa, where she asked for forgiveness for her and her son, even as she said “he had his reasons” for the killings.

“What reason did he have to kill 21 [people]?” Garza’s family shouted at Martinez. Martinez was shown shouting back at them “You have no right to judge my son! No you don’t! No you don’t! May God forgive y’all.”

At another point of the confrontation, Martinez was seen being more contrite and apologetic to the Garza family.

“I know my son was a coward. You don’t think I don’t know that!?” She said. “I know. You don’t think I’m carrying all that with me!? You don’t think I don’t know? I know. And I’m sorry.”

Watch above, via Telemundo.

