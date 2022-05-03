‘Vance Was Toast Two Months Ago,’ Then ‘Trump Endorsed Him’: Media Reacts to J.D. Vance’s Ohio Primary Win

By Kipp Jones
May 3rd, 2022, 10:41 pm
 
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

J.D. Vance emerged victorious in a crowded primary for Ohio’s soon-to-be vacated Senate seat Tuesday, and people were quick to credit former President Donald Trump.

Vance holds a seven point lead over Josh Mandel with nearly 90% of the vote in as of this writing, according to the New York Times. The race was called about 95 minutes after the polls closed.

Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, who resisted Trump in his campaign, looks like he’ll finish third.

According to NBC News political reporter Allan Smith, Trump’s April endorsement of the Hillbilly Elegy author was the difference in the race.

Other reporters were also quick to credit Vance’s big win to the country’s 45th president, whose influence was believed by many to have been on the ballot.

Naturally, not everyone who reacted to the results of the race was quick to credit Trump with the win.

