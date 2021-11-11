The White House mocked former President Donald Trump on Thursday for announcing that he was sending an ambassador — his “Envoy Ambassador Ric Grenell” — to “the Kosovo-Serbia border to highlight” last year’s economic normalization between those two countries.

Grenell served as the Special Presidential Envoy for Serbia and Kosovo Peace Negotiations between 2019 and 2021. He was also U.S. ambassador to Germany between 2018 and 2020. According to his Instagram page, he landed in Kosovo this week.

“The great people of Serbia and Kosovo have overcome tremendous obstacles in their pursuit of economic normalization,” said Trump in a statement. “The agreements my administration brokered are historic and should not be abandoned, many lives are at stake. The region is too important and the people have waited too long for this work to be cast aside.”

“Today, my Envoy Ambassador Ric Grenell visited the Kosovo-Serbia border to highlight this important agreement,” he continued. “Just like we proved in the Middle East with the Abraham Accords, peace and economic normalization is possible, but it takes a sincere effort and unwavering leadership. Peace is possible, don’t give up – long term prosperity for those two nations is at stake!”

In response, a White House official mocked Trump to RealClearPolitics White House reporter Philip Wegmann.

“Outside of his very active imagination, Donald Trump is no longer President and doesn’t have any ‘envoy ambassadors’ representing the United States,” they said.

