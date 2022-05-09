Vicky White Dead: Jailer Who Helped Inmate Escape Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Vicky White, who became the subject of a nationwide manhunt after she allegedly helped an inmate escape, died Monday evening after she shot herself in the head.

Casey White and Vicky White (no relation), were at a motel in Evansville, Indiana on Monday afternoon when a tip sent police officers on their trail. After officers neared the motel, a pursuit began.

The duo, who had been on the run since April 29, attempted to escape, but Casey White flipped their would-be escape vehicle during a pursuit.

During a short press conference, local authorities reported Casey White had been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, police said Vicky White shot herself as officers closed in.

Fox News reported Vicky White died of her injuries on Monday evening:

Facing arrest, she shot herself in the head, according to Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, whose deputies assisted the Marshals in the chase. She was hospitalized in serious condition and succumbed to her wounds Monday evening.

Vicky White was 56.

Vanderburgh County coroner Steve Lockyear said in a statement Vicky White died at around 7 p.m. CT Monday.

“The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service are investigating the death of Vicky White, fugitive from Alabama,” Lockyear said.

Authorities in Alabama said Vicky White helped Casey White, who is a felon and is accused of murder, escape custody last month while she was alone with him.

In her apparent attempt to run away with the accused killer, the former jailer reportedly sold property and purchased a vehicle with a fake ID in an attempt to cover her tracks.

She was believed to have around $100,000 in her possession.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com