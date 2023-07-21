Victim Primary: DeSantis Claims He ‘Gets Attacked By The Corporate Press’ More Than Anyone — Even Trump

Florida governor and 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis played the victim card in a new interview with Russell Brand where he claimed he was the primary focus of media criticism.

On the Friday edition of Brand’s Stay Free podcast, clips from which were released on his Twitter page, DeSantis highlighted the amount of media attention he has received.

Brand asked DeSantis how he handles the desire of the American people for anti-establishment figures.

“How do you deal with managing the tension of being a representative of establishment forces, while acknowledging that many people no longer trust the media?… How do you deal with this mistrust and this great appetite for outsiders?” Brand asked DeSantis.

“Well, one, I would push back on this idea that I’m representing establishment forces. I get attacked by the corporate press more than anybody running for office, more than Joe Biden, and now more than Donald Trump, because I think the corporate press views me as a bigger threat,” DeSantis said.

“They understand that I will beat Biden and they know I will actually deliver on all these things, whereas I think they think that Trump, would not beat Biden. And then I think they think even if he did that, that he would be distracted with all these other stuff and wouldn’t be able to deliver,” DeSantis added.

The Florida governor also clarified that he had been a long-standing leader against Dr. Anthony Fauci‘s Covid policies while Trump kept him on the payroll.

“I think I present a great opportunity for people because I have all the right enemies. You see it by how they’re attacking me, but I also have a proven record of beating these people,” DeSantis said.

Watch above via Stay Free with Russell Brand.

