VIDEO: Devastating Tornado Rips Through Michigan Town, Killing 1 and Injuring Dozens

A community in northern Michigan was devastated Friday afternoon after a tornado left one person dead and dozens of people injured.

Gaylord, a city of roughly 3,600 people, is about 60 miles from the shores of Lake Erie. Friday afternoon, it was struck by a devastating tornado that shattered lives and destroyed property.

Videos of the twister were shared on Twitter, as were numerous images which showed how the the storm ravaged the area of Otsego County.

Close call as the Gaylord, Michigan tornado moved right by Matt Maclachlan. #tornado #MIwx pic.twitter.com/IhyisX8YJU — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) May 20, 2022

A video of the Gaylord tornado submitted to our Chime In page: https://t.co/5xaVOvr1bH THIS VIDEO DOES INCLUDE GRAPHIC LANGUAGE pic.twitter.com/fIXU2hJQfE — upnorthlive.com (@upnorthlive) May 20, 2022

Video of the Gaylord, MI tornado shot by Kenneth Hoy on Facebook. Listen to that roar! #MIwxhttps://t.co/YuP17ZQ1t6 pic.twitter.com/Ga8VjENhxQ — Nicholas Krasznavolgyi (@NickKrasz_Wx) May 20, 2022

love gaylord michigan pic.twitter.com/jlC0fB84LU — emma markham (@yogurtquestions) May 20, 2022

Lumber from area buildings impaled vehicles. Other cars were flipped over and crushed, while numerous structures were damaged, many of them beyond repair.

This is the Little Caesars Pizza in Gaylord. Still waiting on reports of injuries from this #tornado pic.twitter.com/FvXneVvWTi — Kevin Essebaggers (@TVKevinNews) May 20, 2022

Tornado damage today at Gaylord, Michigan… video from Steven Bischer pic.twitter.com/RH5SK7U7yJ — James Spann (@spann) May 20, 2022

First pictures from Gaylord #tornado damage show destruction near downtown@9and10News with continuing breaking news coveragehttps://t.co/mtJdDkpxW5 pic.twitter.com/EQCSxah1NF — Kevin Essebaggers (@TVKevinNews) May 20, 2022

CNN reported one person died in the storm, while 43 more were transported to regional hospitals.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) tweeted her thoughts are with those affected by the tragedy. She said her state would help those affected “do what it takes to rebuild.”

@mspnorthernmi and other first responders are on site to assist residents. We’re grateful to the police officers, firefighters, EMTs, utility workers, and so many others responding on the ground. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) May 20, 2022

Michigan State Police announced residents of Gaylord will be under a curfew until 8 a.m. ET Saturday.

Due to the ongoing emergency in Gaylord, residents are asked to shelter in place. The City of Gaylord has imposed a 7:00 PM curfew. It will be lifted tomorrow morning at 8:00 AM. pic.twitter.com/gnOsS6oka4 — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) May 20, 2022

The National Weather Service has yet to rate the tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

