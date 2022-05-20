VIDEO: Devastating Tornado Rips Through Michigan Town, Killing 1 and Injuring Dozens

By Kipp Jones, May 20th, 2022, 10:07 pm
 

A community in northern Michigan was devastated Friday afternoon after a tornado left one person dead and dozens of people injured.

Gaylord, a city of roughly 3,600 people, is about 60 miles from the shores of Lake Erie. Friday afternoon, it was struck by a devastating tornado that shattered lives and destroyed property.

Videos of the twister were shared on Twitter, as were numerous images which showed how the the storm ravaged the area of Otsego County.

Lumber from area buildings impaled vehicles. Other cars were flipped over and crushed, while numerous structures were damaged, many of them beyond repair.

CNN reported one person died in the storm, while 43 more were transported to regional hospitals.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) tweeted her thoughts are with those affected by the tragedy. She said her state would help those affected “do what it takes to rebuild.”

Michigan State Police announced residents of Gaylord will be under a curfew until 8 a.m. ET Saturday.

The National Weather Service has yet to rate the tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

