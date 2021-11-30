Video emerged from inside Oxford High School Tuesday, showing the terrifying moment when students fled the building as a 15-year-old shooter attacked the school. The shooter killed three of his fellow high school students and wounded eight other people with a semi-automatic handgun.

In the video, which was shared by a parent with local Detriot Fox 2 news, a person can be heard outside the classroom door yells “sheriff’s office, it’s safe to come out.”

A student inside the classroom says “we’re not willing to take that risk right now.”

“Come to the door and look at my badge, bro,” the person outside the door responds. “He said bro. Red flag,” another student is heard saying before everyone in the classroom ran outside the building.

A student from inside Oxford High School captured this footage of the possible shooter trying to get into the classroom by impersonating a sheriff The students did not open the door and escaped through a windowhttps://t.co/DCKb6l555w pic.twitter.com/gQWOuJPAAL — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 30, 2021

Fox 2 reported “the students opened a window and climbed out and ran across an outside courtyard. On the other side of the courtyard, there was an officer inside the door and said ‘you’re fine.’”

Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, about 40 miles (65 km) north of Detroit, the Oakland County Sheriff’s office said.

The motive of the shooter was unknown, officials said.

Those killed at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, Tuesday were a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old girl. Oxford is about 40 miles north of Detroit.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com