‘Revolting’ Video of Uvalde Cops Fist-Bumping and Using Hand Sanitizer as Children Were Murdered Enrages All of Twitter

By Kipp JonesJul 12th, 2022, 8:39 pm
 

The Austin American-Statesman released four minutes of video from the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde on Tuesday. The images show some officers did less than nothing during the killing spree.

An ominous clip shows the gunman enter Robb Elementary School. Three minutes later, armed officers arrived and protected themselves. Sounds of screaming children were edited out.

Over a period of 77 minutes, dozens of cops inside the building refused to breach what we now know was an unlocked door to kill the gunman.

Officers did find time to check their phones and share a fist bump. Another cop on scene utilized a hand-sanitizing station.

The images enraged seemingly every corner of Twitter.

