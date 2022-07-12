‘Revolting’ Video of Uvalde Cops Fist-Bumping and Using Hand Sanitizer as Children Were Murdered Enrages All of Twitter

The Austin American-Statesman released four minutes of video from the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde on Tuesday. The images show some officers did less than nothing during the killing spree.

An ominous clip shows the gunman enter Robb Elementary School. Three minutes later, armed officers arrived and protected themselves. Sounds of screaming children were edited out.

Over a period of 77 minutes, dozens of cops inside the building refused to breach what we now know was an unlocked door to kill the gunman.

Officers did find time to check their phones and share a fist bump. Another cop on scene utilized a hand-sanitizing station.

WATCH: An officer wearing a ballistic vest found ample time during the Uvalde school shooting to squirt hand sanitizer from a dispenser and rub his hands together (12:30 PM timestamp, well before the gunman was killed). pic.twitter.com/hqUnUnUlvD — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) July 12, 2022

The images enraged seemingly every corner of Twitter.

These cowards spent 77 minutes doing nothing while children were murdered. “17 officers RAN AWAY from gunman – and one stopped for HAND SANITIZER – as he sprayed 100 rounds into two classrooms full of kids.” https://t.co/vkhpoGYuV0 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 12, 2022

Cops in Uvalde checked their phones and got hand sanitizer while children were massacred. My God. pic.twitter.com/E8K6UJhqs0 — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) July 12, 2022

Two officers fist-bumped each other and another stopped to get hand sanitizer while 19 children and two teachers begged for help and bled to death for over an hour. That’s an actual thing I just watched unfold. — Jamie Landers (@jamielandersx) July 12, 2022

BREAKING REPORT: Leaked footage shows CLEARLY COWARDICE ACTION in Uvalde, Texas – 17 officers RAN AWAY from gunman – and one stopped for HAND SANITIZER – as he sprayed 100 rounds into two classrooms full of kids – and they spent 77 MINUTES doing nothing while 22 died… — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) July 12, 2022

so let me get this straight. Uvalde officers were inside within 5 minutes, stood around for over an hour, made sure to get HAND SANITIZER… while still hearing rounds being fired & the kids screaming? What the FUCK are we doing here?? This is revolting. pic.twitter.com/MmjkFIFbar — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) July 12, 2022

That Uvalde cop sanitizing his hands while children lay dying…there are no words for this — Jack Posobic 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 12, 2022

Like many educators across this country, I would, without hesitation, risk my life to protect your children you left in my care. So, to see this officer casually getting a squirt of hand sanitizer while dozens of students and teachers are being killed. I have no words but fury pic.twitter.com/U6Ei8Vm4xh — zellie (@zellieimani) July 12, 2022

This man…gets hand sanitizer while BABIES ARE BEING SLAUGHTERED!!! #Uvalde pic.twitter.com/yv57BHRoDj — Lina de Florias (@linadeflorias) July 12, 2022

The guy who stopped for hand sanitizer also had time to check his phone. Just doing anything other than attempting to save the screaming children down the hallway pic.twitter.com/Gd2Lk5xeuH — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) July 13, 2022

BRO IS PUTTING ON HAND SANITIZER WHILE CHILDREN ARE MURDERED…… Rage.pic.twitter.com/JDWOfyNASW — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 12, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com