Village People Slaps Trump With Cease and Desist Following Recent ‘Macho Man’ Mar-a-Lago Performance

The Village People have sent former President Donald Trump a cease and desist order following a cover band’s performance at Mar-A-Lago last week.

Last Thursday, the former president danced his cares away poolside at Mar-a-Lago while listening to the popular song Macho Man — as performers dressed like the group danced.

On Monday, the group’s manager, Karen Willis, filed a formal cease and desist notice to the 45th president to stop further unauthorized performances or use of the music.

Willis, who happens to be the wife of the Village People’s lead singer Victor Willis, says the clip of the event — which has been circulating Twitter via @MJisMAGA — has caused a great deal of confusion for fans who mistakenly believed this was the real Village People.

“Though my husband has tolerated your client’s use of his Village People music, we cannot allow such use by him to cause public confusion as to endorsement,” Willis wrote to Trump’s lawyer Joseph Tacopina.

This is not the first time the Village People and Trump have gone head-to-head. Back in 2021, the group issued a similar cease and desist notice for their popular song Y.M.C.A. which Trump used at various rallies including his farewell event at Joint Base Andrews on Inauguration Day.

In a 2021 statement to Billboard magazine, the group said, “We have no ill will towards the president, but we asked him to cease and desist long ago. However, since he’s a bully, our request was ignored. Thankfully he’s now out of office, so it would seem his abusive use of our music has finally ended.”

