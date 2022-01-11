Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin announced on Tuesday that Fox News contributor Marty Makary will chair his medical advisory team.

It is an unpaid advisory role, so he will remain with Fox News in his contributor role, Mediaite has learned. Markary is on the state Healthcare Advisory Council for Virginia and was voted to be chair of the committee. The chair also carries the title of Healthcare Advisor to the Governor.

“Governor-elect Youngkin has been fully briefed by experts from Health and Human Resources led by John Littel, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to stay current on the data, science, and emergency response underway to address the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Youngkin press secretary Macaulay Porter in a statement. “He will continue to receive frequent updates from his independent, objective Medical Advisory Team, who are experts from the medical and public health community.”

Makary has been critical of President Joe Biden’s administration when it comes to their handling of the coronavirus. In August, he accused Biden of “playing politics” with the virus and using it to distract from the much-criticized chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. He has also criticized Biden for his messaging when it comes to those who haven’t received booster shots.

Makary, who was born in England, received his medical degree from Thomas Jefferson University and his Masters of Public Health from Harvard University. He completed his surgical residency at Georgetown University and did surgical training at Johns Hopkins University. Makary supports the vaccine but has been critical of vaccine mandates except for health care workers.

Youngkin will take office on Saturday.

