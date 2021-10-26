Students across Virginia high schools staged a walk-out on Tuesday in protest of sexual assaults that occurred earlier this year in their school district.

Loudoun County Public School students walked out in protest of reports of a May 28 sexual assault at Stone Bridge High School and another one on Oct. 6 at Broad Run High School. The incidents were done by a male student, who was found guilty on Monday of the former incident. The student, who has been described as “gender-fluid,” has been charged in the latter incident.

The father of the girl who was the victim in the May 28 sexual assault spoke out at a June 22 school board meeting about the incident, in protest of a new transgender policy. The father, along with others, was arrested after a verbal confrontation with another parent who doubted his account of the sexual assault. Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler has come under fire for denying there was no record of sexual assaults at Stone Bridge High School or at any Loudoun County public schools despite reports that suggest otherwise.

Loudoun County High School principal Michelle Luttrell allowed for the student walk-out at her school.

“Students who choose to participate will not be penalized for their participation; however, we do ask that students who participate do so peacefully, without signage, and in accordance with the Students Rights and Responsibilities we all reviewed and signed at the beginning of the year,” she told local CBS affiliate WUSA9.

“The top priority of Loudoun County Public Schools is the safety and security of students and staff. Keeping this in mind, Loudoun County High School will provide a designated, safe space for students to exercise their freedom of expression,” she said.

Watch above, via WJLA.

