Virginia Lt. Gov Fairfax Reportedly Says ‘F*ck That Bitch’ in Private Meeting on Accuser; Staff Denies Story

Feb 6th, 2019, 12:38 pm

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax just released a new denial of the sexual assault charge that’s been raised against him, and it seems to come on the heels of emerging reports that he is privately disparaging his accuser, Dr. Vanessa Tyson.

The state government of Virginia has been under siege for the last few days due to a flurry of controversy surrounding their top officials. Tyson has accused Fairfax of assaulting her at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Massachusetts, Governor Ralph Northam is still under fire over the racially-charged picture from his med school yearbook profile, and now, Attorney General Mark Herring has admitted to his own instance of wearing blackface at a college party.

As Herring put out a statement to address the blackface matter, Fairfax posted a message of his own, denying the allegation again and saying “I cannot agree with the description of events that I know is not true.”

Interestingly, Fairfax’s statement came as NBC’s Geoff Bennett and Jonathan Allen were about to report on a private meeting the lieutenant governor held on Monday. According to the two reporters, Fairfax used part of this gathering to insult Tyson and said “f*ck that bitch” in reference to her.

Washington Post‘s Fenit Nirappil says he heard from Fairfax’s chief of staff, who denies he ever said his alleged profanities.

