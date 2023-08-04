Vivek Ramaswamy Can’t Say If He Would Have Certified Election On Jan. 6th Like Pence

GOP Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy could not say in a recent interview whether he would have done what former Vice President Mike Pence did on January 6th, 2021 and certify the 2020 election results.

During a campaign event in New Hampshire on Thursday, Ramaswamy noted that he would have “never let it get to that point” when asked if he would make the same decision as Pence.

“I would have never let it get to that point,” Ramaswamy told Politico. “I would have never put myself — or been part of an administration, if I was in a serious position of leadership — to ever have allowed us to have gotten to that doorstep.”

When asked if he would have tried to stop Trump from overturning the results, Ramaswamy added, “we would have never been in that position.”

Per Politico:

On Thursday, Ramaswamy argued that a “year of systemic, pervasive suppression of truth” led to the riots on Jan. 6, casting the violent disruption of Congress’ election certification as “the final domino of a domino effect that started far earlier.” He did, however, restate his pledge to pardon Trump if elected president. But Ramaswamy noted one exception in the classified documents case: He would not pardon Trump if he is found to have been “selling secrets for private personal gain to foreign adversaries.” Ramaswamy said earlier this week that he’s suing the Justice Department for more details about that case.

After Donald Trump latest indictment for attempting to overturn the 2020 election, Ramaswamy been out spoke in his support for the former president. However, in his 2022 book, Nation of Victims, the Republican hopeful hammered Trump for not conceding the election and referred to him as a “loser.”

