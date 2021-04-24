VP Kamala Harris Cheers On Nervous Worker Who Gets Lost During His Speech: ‘What You Do is So Important’

Vice President Kamala Harris repeatedly offered encouragement to a worker who kept getting nervous as he delivered remarks during her visit to a New Hampshire business.

The VP was in New Hampshire to promote President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal, which included a stop at Plymouth’s New Hampshire Electric Cooperative. As par of the program, a worker named Jeff Bird, who described himself as a line design technician, delivered brief remarks about his involvement with expanding broadband.

Mr. Bird got a little lost at the top of his speech, and said “Excuse me, I’m just really nervous.”

“We need to know what you know, so you just tell us. Because we don’t know what you know. You’re teaching right now,” Harris said, leaning in a she offered encouragement.

A few minutes later, Mr. Bird got lost again, and the VP walked over to calm him down, catching his eye and telling him “This is what you need to know.”

Motioning toward the press, the veep said “So all these guys, they may or may not understand what you do, but they need to understand what you do because what you do is so important. You are building up our country. You hear me? I’m serious. You are building up our country. So teach them what you know, cuz they don’t know, and they need to understand it.”

Mr. Bird indicated he was ready to continue, and Harris said “All right, there you go.”

After the event concluded, Harris approached Bird, who told her “Thank you for talking me off the ledge.”

Offering an elbow-bump, VP Harris told him “You are so good. You are so good. You’re so good.”

“Public speaking is not my forte,” Bird said, and Harris leaned in to give him some advice on the subject, some of which can be heard on the video.

Watch the full event above via WMUR.

