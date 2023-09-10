Stunned Kamala Harris Roasts CBS Anchor Asking ‘Are You Taking The Threat Of A 2nd Trump Presidency Seriously Enough?’

A stunned Vice President Kamala Harris took a jab at CBS anchor Margaret Brennan when she asked “Are you taking the threat of a second Trump presidency seriously enough?”

CBS anchor and Face the Nation host Brennan sat down with Harris during the VP’s current trip to Jakarta, Indonesia for the ASEAN Summit in an interview that will air Sunday.

In one preview clip that aired on Thursday’s edition of CBS Mornings, Brennan cited polls about President Joe Biden’s age and asked Harris if she’s “prepared to be commander in chief?”

But on Thursday afternoon, CBS put out a more extended version of that exchange, which revealed several minutes of context between the beginning of Brennan’s question and the end of it, and noted, “A previous version of this clip was edited incorrectly.”

On Sunday’s edition of Face the Nation a third version of that same segment turned out to contain another snippet that was edited out of the previous versions — the VP’s sarcastic reaction to Brennan’s query aboutu a second term for ex-President Donald Trump:

MARGARET BRENNAN: But even Democrats are worried about the president’s age. The Wall Street Journal had a poll showing two thirds of Democrats say Joe Biden is too old to run again. Are you prepared to be commander-in-chief? VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: Yes I am, if necessary. But Joe Biden is going to be fine. And let me tell you something: I work with Joe Biden every day. Under Joe Biden’s leadership, we have transformed and are in the process of transforming America’s infrastructure with an historic investment in, not only roads and bridges, but high speed internet, what we are doing around issues like lead pipes, and I could go on and on. MARGARET BRENNAN: Are you taking the threat of a second Trump presidency seriously enough? VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: (stunned pause) I don’t understand the question. MARGARET BRENNAN: You were dismissive of some of the Republican criticism of you and the president. When you look at current polling, the front-runner for the Republican nomination is the former president, the 45th president. VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: We will win reelection- MARGARET BRENNAN: Do you feel– VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: We will win, we will win reelection. There is too much at stake and the American people know it.

Watch above via CBS News Live.

