VP Kamala Harris Tells Reporters ‘We All Have Speak Out’ In First Public Comments on Club Q Mass Shooting in Colorado Springs

Vice President Kamala Harris was asked about the mass shooting in Colorado Springs, and spoke out against the violence, saying “We all have to speak out about what this kind of violence does.”

Anderson Lee Aldrich is in custody after allegedly carrying out a mass shooting at Club Q — a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ bar — shortly before midnight Saturday night using an AR-15 style rifle and a handgun, killing five and injuring at least 25.

The suspect is also the grandson of Republican California assemblyman Randy Voepel, a vocal Trump supporter. Aldrich’s history includes a 2021 standoff with police and a newly-reported name change from “Nicholas Brink” to his current name.

President Joe Biden issued a statement on Sunday denouncing the attack and calling for action.

VP Harris spoke to reporters after a speech aboard the Philippine Coast Guard ship Teresa Magbanua, during which she was asked to comment on the tragedy:

Q Madam Vice President, two questions for you. When do you and the President plan to — to campaign in Georgia? And my second question is: Do you have any reaction to the deaths of five people in Colorado? THE VICE PRESIDENT: I haven’t made any decision yet on the first thing. I’m basically still trying to figure out what I’m doing tomorrow — (laughs) — in terms of plans. But let’s talk about Colorado. It’s — again, it is — it is just tragic that these killings keep happening, that these shootings keep happening. And in particular, you know, we’ve seen this before, where — where people should have an expectation and a right to be in a safe place and to be able to be themselves and enjoy each other’s company and celebrate a moment together without fear of violence, much less death. And this is what we are seeing continuously. My heart goes out for those families and for that whole community. And I think we all — we all have speak out. We all have to speak out about what this kind of violence does and what it means and that it is not reflective of who we are, who we believe ourselves to be as Americans.

Watch above via PTV.

