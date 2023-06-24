Wagner Chief Prigozhin Fist-Bumped By Civilians On His Way Into Exile, Soldiers Fire Celebratory Gun Shots In Streets

Jun 24th, 2023
 

After failing to topple President Vladimir Putin‘s regime in Russia, Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was given fist bumps and cheered by Russian civilians on his way into exile as his soldiers fired off celebratory gunshots.

Since launching his armed uprising over the last 24 hours, Russia political and military establishment has been upheaved by Prigozhin march toward Moscow. However, the man who was once nicknamed, “Putin’s Chef” called off the assault on the nation’s capital after negotiating a peace deal with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

A Kremlin official announced on Saturday that all criminal charges against Prigozhin and his Wagner soldiers would be dropped, but the mercenary chief will move to Belarus in exile. As a result, Wagner troops began leaving the southern city of Rostov on Saturday evening, but on a celebratory note with civilian cheering and celebratory gun fire.

Moreover, footage posted on social media shows civilians fist bumping Prigozhin on his way to exile in Belarus.

Watch the interactions below:

