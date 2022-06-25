‘Wait, What?’ Congresswoman’s Rally Stage Thank You to Trump For Roe Decision Shocks The Internet

Republican Rep. Mary Miller sounded like she made a shocking comment after Former President Donald Trump introduced her to the stage during the Save America Rally on Saturday evening.

Miller is a representative in Illinois’ 15th Congressional District serving in her first term in office and running again in November. Trump has endorsed her re-election ahead of the primary.

Shortly after Trump declared “victory for the constitution,” “victory for the rule of law,” and “victory for life” in his speech as a response to the Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Miller was introduced.

“Thank you so much President Trump,” began Miller. “I am so honored to have your endorsement.”

The Congresswoman proceeded to thank Trump specifically on “behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America” for the Supreme Court decision, but then she said something that has the whole internet and political world in shock.

It sounds like she thanks him for the “historic victory for white life,” and that’s how people are sharing the quote.

The moment was tweeted immediately with that quote, and it went instantly mega-viral, mostly with the same reactions across the board.

Miller continued speaking as if nothing had happened saying that the “victories for life and the second amendment would never have been possible if the never Trump rhinos had gotten their way.”

This is not the first time the Congresswoman will be in hot water as she was previously criticized broadly for invoking Adolf Hitler and saying that he “was right on one thing” in a speech shortly after she was sworn into office.

