Wanda Sykes Refused to Co-Host The View Because of Ex-Trump Advisor Alyssa Farah Griffin: Report

Comedian Wanda Sykes reportedly backed out of appearing on The View because of former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin guest co-hosting.

This comes as Griffin is the favorite to permanently succeed Meghan McCain in the conservative seat on the show, according to The Daily Beast, which first reported the Sykes news on Monday.

According to the outlet:

Sykes was scheduled to appear on The View this past Friday but when her publicist found out that Farah Griffin was co-hosting, the star comedian and frequent guest pulled out, two people with knowledge of the matter told Confider. “She didn’t want to be part of helping a Trumper launder her reputation,” according to a View insider. A rep for The View declined to comment while a rep for Sykes didn’t get back to us.

Sykes is a critic of former President Donald Trump.

“Speaking of big-mouthed kids, Donald Trump — remember him? Well, you’re not gonna believe this, but he said something crazy,” she said in 2021 while hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live. “According to a new tell-all book, back in 2019 Trump told his chief of staff, and I quote, ‘Hitler did a lot of good things.’”

“Now to be fair, we don’t know which Hitler Trump was talking about — could’ve been Steve Hitler,” said Sykes. “C’mon, ‘Hitler did a lot of good things?’ Hitler only did one good thing: He killed Hitler.”

