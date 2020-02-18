Warren Chuckles About Klobuchar and Steyer Not Knowing President of Mexico’s Name: ‘It Was a Surprise’

Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren alternately defended and knocked billionaire Tom Steyer and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar over their failure to recall the name of Mexico’s president, saying they were likely “surprised” by the question, but noting with a slight chuckle that “it was a surprise” that they didn’t know the answer.

On Monday, MSNBC campaign embed Ali Vitali asked Warren about Steyer’s and Klobuchar’s failure to come up with the name of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador when they were asked to name Mexico’s leader.

“Earlier this week, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer were asked about the president of Mexico, and they couldn’t name him,” Vitali said, and asked “Is that a disqualifier, is that something you need to know?”

Warren struggled to be diplomatic, telling Vitali, “You know, look, I think that people were surprised by the question, but this is just one more piece of information that folks have.”

“The way I see this is it’s really important to to understand the policies with Mexico, and the kind of trade relationship we have, the kind of immigration relationship we have, the jobs moving back and forth, all of these are serious issues that affect our economy,” Warren said.

“And we need to be treating Mexico with respect, all of our candidates need to understand better about Mexico and be prepared to answer serious substantive questions,” Warren added, without singling anyone out.

“Is it amateurish to be running for president of the United States and not know who the president of Mexico is?” Vitali asked.

Warren let out a slight chuckle and replied “Well, it was a surprise.”

Watch the clip above via NBC News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]