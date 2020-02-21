Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren continued her gloves-off approach to Bernie Sanders, contrasting herself with the Independent Vermont senator by saying “I don’t want to be president just to yell at people.”

After months of essentially teaming up with Sanders at debates, Senator Warren took aim at Sanders — and everyone else — at Wednesday night’s debate in Las Vegas. But she wasn’t done hitting Bernie — not by a damn sight.

During Thursday night’s CNN town hall event, moderator Erin Burnett asked Warren to elaborate on an attack she made on Sanders.

“At the debate here in Las Vegas last night, you took on Senator Sanders, saying Democrats are worried about gambling on a revolution that won’t bring along the majority of this country,” Burnett said, and asked “Do you think that Senator Sanders is too risky to be your party’s nominee?”

Warren repeated her attack from the debate, saying Americans are “nervous about a narrow vision that just doesn’t speak to the Americans who see real problems and want to see real change. But they are also worried about gambling on a revolution that won’t bring along a majority of this country.”

But then Warren expanded her answer by taking oblique shots at Sanders for not being a Democrat, telling Burnett “I am a Democrat, through and through. I have rock-solid values. And I know how to get things done. I speak to all parts of our party, and with things like the wealth tax, speak to independent and Republicans.”

“Look, I’ve spent my life fighting for working families, not fighting for Democratic families, fighting for working families, fighting to rebuild a middle class, fighting for poor people who have been left behind, because I believe this is the way that we win, that we beat Donald Trump, and even more importantly, that we bring our nation together and become the nation of our best values,” said Warren, who was a Republican until 1996.

But Senator Warren wasn’t done with Sanders. During a later appearance on MSNBC’s The Last Word, host Lawrence O’Donnell concluded his extensive interview with Warren by telling her that his friends in California are “trying to decide between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders,” and asked “what’s the single policy point or the single point you would argue to them in making that decision?”

“I get real stuff done. I have rock solid values, and I get stuff done. I get hard stuff done,” Warren said, then described her work on the CFPB and a bipartisan hearing aid bill that she got passed into law.

“I don’t want to be president just to yell at people, I want to be president to change things,” Warren said. “That’s why I’m going there.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

