Governor Jay Inslee (D- WA) isn’t happy with President Donald Trump’s leadership on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Inslee expressed criticisms of the president early on during the crisis, and at one point Trump responded and called him a “snake.”

In a new interview with CNN, Inslee said he’s “infuriated” by the president’s leadership, particularly on the issue of PPE that health care workers in his state still need:

“We did not have enough PPE for nurses and many facilities and to some degree still don’t…” Inslee said that Washington and other states have been forced into “scrambling around the world” to purchase PPE, “because the the federal government would not accept the responsibility to help purchase this material. And most importantly they would not help to manufacture it.”

Inslee also recently took issue with the president supporting protests calling for an end to lockdowns, saying, “It’s dangerous because it could inspire people to ignore things that actually could save their lives.”

