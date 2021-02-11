Washington Post Article on ‘Financial Troubles’ of Capitol Rioters Draws Intense Reactions Online: ‘Should’ve Spent Less on Tactical Gear’

A Washington Post deep dive into the “financial trouble” experienced by people charged in the Capitol insurrection drew intense reactions online, split between people who buy into the “economic anxiety” theory of Trumpism, and people who really, really don’t.

On Wednesday, WaPo published an article by Todd Frankel entitled “A majority of the people arrested for Capitol riot had a history of financial trouble,” and carrying the sub-headline “Trail of bankruptcies, tax problems and bad debts raises questions for researchers trying to understand motivations for attack.”

The article’s premise was supported by several data points:

Nearly 60 percent of the people facing charges related to the Capitol riot showed signs of prior money troubles, including bankruptcies, notices of eviction or foreclosure, bad debts, or unpaid taxes over the past two decades, according to a Washington Post analysis of public records for 125 defendants with sufficient information to detail their financial histories. The group’s bankruptcy rate — 18 percent — was nearly twice as high as that of the American public, The Post found. A quarter of them had been sued for money owed to a creditor. And 1 in 5 of them faced losing their home at one point, according to court filings.

But the article also cited a study that found “In the Capitol attack, business owners and white-collar workers made up 40 percent of the people accused of taking part,” and that “Only 9 percent appeared to be unemployed.”

The article features a photograph of the rioters wielding a Confederate flag, but no mention of race as a factor in the attack.

The intense reactions among journalists, celebrities, media figures, and other verified Twitter users was a mixture of those who found the data “fascinating,” and those who saw the enterprise as yet another attempt to pin the rise of an overtly racist president on “economic anxiety.”

So we’re doing “economic anxiety” again, eh…? 🙄 https://t.co/i2iztcgGXz — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) February 11, 2021

Fascinating: “Nearly 60 percent of the people facing charges related to the Capitol riot showed signs of prior money troubles, including bankruptcies, notices of eviction or foreclosure, bad debts, or unpaid taxes over the past two decades”https://t.co/vkKrI75UTj — michaelscherer (@michaelscherer) February 10, 2021

The stat that 60% of #CapitolRiots participants have financial stress suggests societal problems which may have political or legislative problems which haven’t been addressed. #ImpeachmentTrial https://t.co/7A2a9isXLb — Priscilla Huff (@phuffdaddy) February 10, 2021

Let’s not start with a fresh strain of economic anxiety to explain the misdeeds of the marauders. No. Nope. Not having this. Not when generations of black and brown people have demonstrated grace and enterprise in the face of crushing poverty. — Michele Norris (@michele_norris) February 10, 2021

Capitol insurrection: Most of the people charged showed signs of prior money troubles. So they of course support Trump, who is all about the disadvantaged little people https://t.co/NVykRunp3R — Lauren Wolfe (@Wolfe321) February 10, 2021

This is an interesting article, but I couldn’t help but notice it said nothing about race. https://t.co/1vqBNSJ1SF — Jacob Shamsian (@JayShams) February 10, 2021

Raise your hand if you’ve had economic anxiety and financial hardship in your life and it didn’t transform you into a violent insurrectionist or racist?

🙋‍♂️https://t.co/LtKwr9XOkR — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 11, 2021

This includes the woman who flew in on a private jet… https://t.co/RWDWxJqLMR — Tanza Loudenback (@notsoTan_za) February 10, 2021

Interesting that the white supremacist insurrectionists are all somehow sad, misunderstood folks who #ForestGump’d their way into a crime where #SevenPeopleDIED But unarmed & murdered black folks have every library book they returned late unearthed and are branded thugs. https://t.co/767kjxr7Hn — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 10, 2021

WaPo Exclusive! A majority of all people who DIDN’T storm the capital building were suffering from financial insecurity as well!! Shit like this is so dumb and not helpful https://t.co/ErUFj07u9C — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) February 10, 2021

Ah so it was an economic anxiety insurrection 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/Hqh2bfZtpq — Rodericka Applewhaite 🚊 (@Rodericka) February 10, 2021

I mean they were from America, right? Does this really mean anything? You could also say a majority of the people who DIDN’T storm the Capitol have a history of financial trouble https://t.co/gndp7MfV10 — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) February 10, 2021

“Were especially likely to have unpaid debts” and “were especially likely to face financial strain” are closely related concepts, but they’re not the same concept. And we have one other major data point about these people’s adherence to obligations. https://t.co/tqGKc7RygI — Josh Barro (@jbarro) February 11, 2021

Nobody should be surprised by this. https://t.co/A0b16KiRBH — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) February 11, 2021

Most of America has financial troubles. Maybe a bunch of them should’ve spent less on tactical gear. https://t.co/eMXqofb6Bk — Brandi, The John Astin Riddler❔ 😾 (@ItsTheBrandi) February 10, 2021

“If you can convince the lowest white man he’s better than the best colored man, he won’t notice you’re picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he’ll empty his pockets for you.” – LBJhttps://t.co/Nf4vXX2jb6 — Darlene McDonald (@VoteDarlene) February 10, 2021

It’s not “economic anxiety” it’s anxiety over losing “status and power” that’s fueling Right wing extremism. There is a white supremacy radicalism in our society and we can’t afford to dismiss or normalize it. https://t.co/WLxmKeMGn8 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 10, 2021

Perhaps we should spend more time pulling people out of economic despair, less on making them hate each other https://t.co/BCrK3vHnq0 — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) February 10, 2021

The Post dives deep into the finances of the Capitol rioters. While many are today financially fine, they were far more likely to have faced an economic crisis in their lives. When we take away the safety net, we breed extremism.https://t.co/pTwaC17ldZ — Alex Morash (@AlexMorash) February 10, 2021

You know who has a whole damn legacy of financial troubles @washingtonpost? Black people. Did we storm the Capitol in mass? No. Quit trying to blame racist behavior on economic standing. This was a white supremacy insurrection. https://t.co/kgyUFDhAJH — Garrick A. McFadden, Esq. (@electgarrick) February 10, 2021

Someone remind me how many Black Women participated in The Capitol riot on 1/6. I guess “violent insurrection” is the new “economic insecurity”. https://t.co/xx0wDiJRe9 pic.twitter.com/87BWlbOmEk — I too am not a cat (@LeslieMac) February 10, 2021

Insightful piece on the price to our democracy from income inequality: A majority of the people arrested for Capitol riot had a history of financial trouble https://t.co/1gFia1ggGd — Kathy Best (@kbest) February 10, 2021

